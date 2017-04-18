Emirates Airline Cuts Flights To U.S., Citing Trump's Security Rules
Emirates announced Wednesday that it plans to reduce flights to five of the 12 U.S. cities it currently serves. Emirates Airline says it is reducing its number of U.S.-bound flights because security restrictions imposed by the Trump administration have weakened demand in Middle East countries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Hampshire Public Radio -.
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,518,962
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|11 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,620
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,135
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|4 hr
|cpeter1313
|313,861
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Wed
|zazz
|98,380
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Apr 16
|TRD
|71,282
|Fort Lauderdale hospital reviews (Jan '12)
|Apr 14
|Broken man 1972
|44
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC