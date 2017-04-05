Dina Martina Makes Her South Florida Debut at Broward Center

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts is no stranger to drag queens and the LGBT community and next week will be no exception. After years developing a cult following around the globe, comedienne Dina Martina will make her Fort Lauderdale debut on Tuesday, April 11 in one show only at 8 p.m. Tragic singer, horrible dancer and surreal raconteur, the hysterically funny Dina Martina debuted at Seattle's Center on Contemporary Art in 1989, instantly gleaning reviews that dubbed her "magically warped," "utter genius," and "unwittingly hilarious."

