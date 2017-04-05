Dina Martina Makes Her South Florida ...

Dina Martina Makes Her South Florida Debut at Broward Center

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: South Florida Blade

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts is no stranger to drag queens and the LGBT community and next week will be no exception. After years developing a cult following around the globe, comedienne Dina Martina will make her Fort Lauderdale debut on Tuesday, April 11 in one show only at 8 p.m. Tragic singer, horrible dancer and surreal raconteur, the hysterically funny Dina Martina debuted at Seattle's Center on Contemporary Art in 1989, instantly gleaning reviews that dubbed her "magically warped," "utter genius," and "unwittingly hilarious."

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min VetnorsGate 1,513,097
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 1 hr zazz 98,374
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr ThomasA 313,736
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 7 hr don t drink the k... 63,613
Looking for a connect near Ft. LAUDERDALE OR Miami 19 hr Joeblowsnow 1
Do u party (Nov '15) 19 hr Joeblowsnow 3
News Scott Rothstein Saga: Stephen Caputi Sentenced ... (Aug '11) Tue BloggerQueen 5
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,318 • Total comments across all topics: 280,100,062

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC