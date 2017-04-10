Delta pays family $11k not to fly after canceled flights
Delta paid a family $11,000 not to fly during a meltdown that caused thousands of canceled flights and travel chaos. The airline company shelled out more than ten thousand dollars to Laura Begley Bloom and her family of three after they opted out of their flights from New York City to Florida, over the weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|10 min
|Henry
|1,515,300
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|4 hr
|Ugmost
|71,278
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|10 hr
|silly rabbit
|313,817
|Sheriff's Office investigating murder of DCF em... (Jun '09)
|12 hr
|corrine niemi
|32
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Mon
|lisa
|98,376
|the outlaws motorcycle gang in south Florida is... (Feb '11)
|Mon
|steve hamilton
|262
|Jennifer Marolla - DRIVING ON SUSPEND DRIVERS L... (Jan '14)
|Apr 8
|lucifuge1973
|4
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC