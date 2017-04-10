Delta pays family $11k not to fly aft...

Delta pays family $11k not to fly after canceled flights

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Delta paid a family $11,000 not to fly during a meltdown that caused thousands of canceled flights and travel chaos. The airline company shelled out more than ten thousand dollars to Laura Begley Bloom and her family of three after they opted out of their flights from New York City to Florida, over the weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 10 min Henry 1,515,300
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 4 hr Ugmost 71,278
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 10 hr silly rabbit 313,817
News Sheriff's Office investigating murder of DCF em... (Jun '09) 12 hr corrine niemi 32
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) Mon lisa 98,376
the outlaws motorcycle gang in south Florida is... (Feb '11) Mon steve hamilton 262
Jennifer Marolla - DRIVING ON SUSPEND DRIVERS L... (Jan '14) Apr 8 lucifuge1973 4
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Broward County was issued at April 12 at 3:34AM EDT

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,431 • Total comments across all topics: 280,231,926

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC