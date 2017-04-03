Country singer Dustin Lynch gives the scoop on Tortuga festival
Holiday Fire shuts down Everglades Holiday Park as brush fire burns for a second day in Pembroke Pines in West Broward. U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz held a meeting with law enforcement and government officials to get an update about airport security nearly three months after the mass fatal shooting at the Fort Lauderdale airport.
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,514,192
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|51 min
|ThomasA
|313,793
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|4 hr
|zazz
|98,375
|Jennifer Marolla - DRIVING ON SUSPEND DRIVERS L... (Jan '14)
|5 hr
|lucifuge1973
|4
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Thu
|Dudley
|8,122
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Apr 6
|don t drink the k...
|63,613
|Looking for a connect near Ft. LAUDERDALE OR Miami
|Apr 5
|Joeblowsnow
|1
