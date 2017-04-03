China president's visit causes rally of hundreds
While Chinese President Xi Jinping traveled to the U.S. to meet with President Trump at Mar-a-Lago, hundreds of Vietnamese Americans traveled from across the country to voice their concerns about China's leader. Demonstrators gathered along Southern Boulevard and Flagler Drive in West Palm Beach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|sonicfilter
|1,513,632
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|8 min
|cpeter1313
|313,759
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|16 hr
|Dudley
|8,122
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|20 hr
|zazz
|98,374
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Thu
|don t drink the k...
|63,613
|Looking for a connect near Ft. LAUDERDALE OR Miami
|Wed
|Joeblowsnow
|1
|Do u party (Nov '15)
|Wed
|Joeblowsnow
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC