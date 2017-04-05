Celebrity voices add comedy to Fort Lauderdale Segway tours
Segway Fort Lauderdale has added a narrator who does comedic and celebrity impressions during the tour of Fort Lauderdale homes and sites. Segway Fort Lauderdale has added a narrator who does comedic and celebrity impressions during the tour of Fort Lauderdale homes and sites.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Julia
|1,512,970
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|Junket
|313,735
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|don t drink the k...
|63,613
|Looking for a connect near Ft. LAUDERDALE OR Miami
|15 hr
|Joeblowsnow
|1
|Do u party (Nov '15)
|15 hr
|Joeblowsnow
|3
|Scott Rothstein Saga: Stephen Caputi Sentenced ... (Aug '11)
|Tue
|BloggerQueen
|5
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Apr 3
|Into The Night
|8,121
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC