Broward teacher of the year is from Collins Elementary
These six assistant principals are finalists for Broward Assistant Principal of the Year, which will be announced April 5, 2017. About 1,500 people including teachers, district staff, board members and community leaders gathered at the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention Center for the gala.
