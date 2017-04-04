Broward Health honored for 'heroic' work in airport shooting

Billionaire Jeff Greene hosted speakers from business and politics including Google's Ray Kurzweil and N.J. Gov. Chris Christie at "Managing the Disruption" Monday in Palm Beach Billionaire Jeff Greene hosted speakers from business and politics including Google's Ray Kurzweil and N.J. Gov. Chris Christie at "Managing the Disruption" Monday in Palm Beach Broward Health was honored Tuesday by the Florida Senate for a "heroic" response to the mass shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. After the Jan. 6 shooting, 54 victims of gunshots and other injuries were brought to Broward Health Medical Center's Level 1 Trauma Center in Fort Lauderdale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.