Broward Health honored for 'heroic' work in airport shooting
Broward Health was honored Tuesday by the Florida Senate for a "heroic" response to the mass shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. After the Jan. 6 shooting, 54 victims of gunshots and other injuries were brought to Broward Health Medical Center's Level 1 Trauma Center in Fort Lauderdale.
