Brandon woman jailed for missing court in Sandy Hook threats case
A Brandon woman was arrested Saturday after failing to show up for a court date last week in connection with allegations she sent death threats to a Palm Beach County man whose 6-year-old son died in the Sandy Hook school shootings. Lucy Richards, 57, was arrested about 4:40 p.m. and charged with failing to appear in court.
