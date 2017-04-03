Brandon woman jailed for missing cour...

Brandon woman jailed for missing court in Sandy Hook threats case

St. Petersburg Times

A Brandon woman was arrested Saturday after failing to show up for a court date last week in connection with allegations she sent death threats to a Palm Beach County man whose 6-year-old son died in the Sandy Hook school shootings. Lucy Richards, 57, was arrested about 4:40 p.m. and charged with failing to appear in court.

