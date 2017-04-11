Adams and Reese Raids Baker Donelson to Launch Atlanta, Fort Lauderdale Offices
Adams and Reese has landed a 10-lawyer financial services team from Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz to open an Atlanta office and another in Fort Lauderdale. Ron Bingham II is the partner-in-charge for the new Atlanta office, which also includes partners Bryan Busch and Matt Norton.
