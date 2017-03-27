A name-calling divorce lawyer, loan work woes, and a man with 50 complaints
Fort Lauderdale's Anthony Alfero received a public reprimand and required attendance at a professionalism workshop for his conduct while representing a wife in a divorce proceeding. According to the report, Alfero "filed several pleadings and sent correspondence designed to embarrass, belittle and humiliate opposing counsel, including calling the woman a liar and impugning her abilities and knowledge of the law and calling one of her motions "laughable."
