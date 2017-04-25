$25K reward posted for wanted ex-teacher
The FBI has posted a reward up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a former Palm Beach Gardens middle school teacher. There is a warrant for the arrest of Corey Dejuan Perry for the production of child pornography, receipt of child pornography and enticement.
