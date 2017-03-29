Woman critical after stabbing, Boynto...

Woman critical after stabbing, Boynton Beach police say

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Broward Sheriff's Office employees worked over 3,000 hours of overtime on the day of the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting and the following days. Broward Sheriff's Office employees worked over 3,000 hours of overtime on the day of the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting and the following days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 6 min sonicfilter 1,509,866
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 43 min Patriot AKA Bozo 63,582
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 9 hr Dudley 8,077
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 10 hr Mabinogi 313,678
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 19 hr TRD 71,275
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) Mon zazz 98,369
the outlaws motorcycle gang in south Florida is... (Feb '11) Mar 24 jpk338 261
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. China
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,877 • Total comments across all topics: 279,898,482

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC