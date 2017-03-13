Will anyone buy a Donald Trump-owned ...

Will anyone buy a Donald Trump-owned Ferrari F430 headed to auction?

A 196mph 2007 Ferrari F430 supercar would be a dream car for most enthusiasts but what if the first owner was the current president of the United States? Over the four-year period he owned the car, Donald Trump clocked up just 2,400 miles. Now it is to be sold by the current owner at auction in Fort Lauderdale, Florida at the end of March.

