Wildfire covers 7,500 acres near Naples

Wildfire covers 7,500 acres near Naples

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WFLX-TV West Palm Beach

The Florida Highway Patrol says a portion of Interstate 75 that's also known as Alligator Alley is shut down due to smoky conditions from a wildfire. Lt. Gregory Bueno said in an email early Wednesday that motorists should seek alternatives routes on the highway that runs between Naples on Florida's Gulf Coast to the Fort Lauderdale area on the Atlantic Coast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min USAsince1680 1,503,389
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 32 min mdbuilder 63,480
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 4 hr Dudley 8,045
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 23 hr zazz 98,355
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Wed Junket 313,421
News Fort Lauderdale mural opens doors for artist Fr... (Feb '08) Tue Pjfordjr 11
Law Offices of George Castrataro Mon Lively lady 2
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,501 • Total comments across all topics: 279,422,535

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC