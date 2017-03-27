What ita s like to run a billion-doll...

What ita s like to run a billion-dollar startup a " at age 28

Sergey Petrossov, the 28-year-old founder of JetSmarter, says when you go all-in as an entrepreneur, you don't look back. In December, the Fort Lauderdale-based private jet marketplace announced that it raised $105 million from new and existing investors, including the Saudi royal family and celebrity rapper Shawn "Jay Z" Carter.

