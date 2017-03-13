Weak demand prompts two U.S. airlines...

Weak demand prompts two U.S. airlines to cancel Cuba service

11 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

The shake-up continues in the Cuba travel business with two U.S. airlines announcing Monday that they planned to cancel their routes to the island. Fort Lauderdale-based Silver Airways said it had made "the difficult but necessary" decision to suspend all its Cuba service on April 22. It had originally hoped to serve all nine of the Cuban cities outside Havana that the U.S. Department of Transportation had authorized for regularly scheduled flights from the United States to Cuba.

