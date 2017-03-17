Wawa confirms triple grand openings in Palm Beach County on Thursday
Cult-favorite convenience-store chain Wawa has confirmed addresses of three stores in Palm Beach County that will open on the same day, Thursday, March 23. Ribbon-cutting ceremonies will be staggered throughout the day. Fifty stores are planned over five years in the region.
