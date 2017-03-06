War Paint Producer David Stone Honored with 2017 Green Broadway Award
The Broadway Green Alliance has announced that David Stone is the recipient of the 2017 Green Broadway Award. The Green Broadway Award honors an individual, show or organization for outstanding achievement in making Broadway more environmentally friendly.
