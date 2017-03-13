W rtsil launches SmartPredict to provide safer ship manoeuvring guidance

The technology group WA rtsilA launches its latest innovation SmartPredict at this year's Seatrade Cruise Global exhibition in Fort Lauderdale, Florida from March 13 to 16. Developed by the company's Dynamic Positioning unit, SmartPredict is designed to provide safer and more efficient vessel operations by reducing the risks associated with manoeuvring. The system displays the vessel's predicted future position and heading, and uses proven dynamic positioning analysis algorithms to evaluate forces affecting the vessel, thereby providing advanced motion prediction.

