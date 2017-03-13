US Ship Seizes Heroin in Arabian Sea

US Ship Seizes Heroin in Arabian Sea

USS Laboon intercepted a small stateless dhow in the international waters of the Arabian Sea March 13, seizing 270 kilograms of heroin. Laboon, conducting maritime security operations in the region as a part of Combined Task Force 150 of the Combined Maritime Forces, was conducting an inspection of the vessel as part of a flag verification boarding when the illicit cargo was found.

