Trump paying $25M after judge approve...

Trump paying $25M after judge approves Trump University deal

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Fredericksburg.com

President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with the National Association of Manufacturers, Friday, March 31, 2017, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. Plaintiff attorney Jason Forge arrives to the courthouse before a hearing for a lawsuit against President Donald Trump Thursday, March 30, 2017, in San Diego.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 hr No Name 1,511,197
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 14 hr John-K 313,714
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 14 hr global warming by... 8,123
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 21 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,603
News 'Occupy Wall Street' Heads for Florida as the A... (Oct '11) Fri 2013 july 305
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) Fri zazz 98,371
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Mar 28 TRD 71,275
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,207 • Total comments across all topics: 279,990,931

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC