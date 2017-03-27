Truck hits Utah woman in Florida, sev...

Truck hits Utah woman in Florida, severing her foot

12 hrs ago

A Utah woman's foot was severed after she and family members were hit by a truck while on vacation in Florida on Sunday night. The family was walking on a stretch of grass along the 2200 block of Southwest 42nd Street in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., when a pickup truck crossed a median and struck three of them from behind just before 8 p.m., Mike Jachles, a spokesman for the Broward Sheriff's Office, told the Sun Sentinel newspaper.

