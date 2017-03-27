Trial begins for Deerfield woman accu...

Trial begins for Deerfield woman accused of murder, hiring killer

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Trial of Jacqueline Luongo, accused of the 2014 murder of her roommate Patricia Viveiros, opens in Fort Lauderdale. Death penalty if convicted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 22 min True Christian-Jew 313,676
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 23 min Cheech the Conser... 1,509,496
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 29 min zazz 98,369
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Into The Night 8,074
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Into The Night 63,571
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Sat doG mnaDed lyHo p... 71,273
the outlaws motorcycle gang in south Florida is... (Feb '11) Mar 24 jpk338 261
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,690 • Total comments across all topics: 279,865,131

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC