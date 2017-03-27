Tour tiki palace the Mai-Kai via Goog...

Tour tiki palace the Mai-Kai via Google Maps

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WPTV Local News

The Mai-Kai Restaurant in Fort Lauderdale is one of the few remaining examples of the golden age of tiki. The Mai-Kai in Fort Lauderdale is one of the last remaining authentic Polynesian tiki restaurants from the genre's Golden Age in the 50s and 60s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Yeah 1,510,101
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 48 min Into The Night 8,078
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Long Island Liberal 63,591
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 16 hr Mabinogi 313,678
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Tue TRD 71,275
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) Mon zazz 98,369
the outlaws motorcycle gang in south Florida is... (Feb '11) Mar 24 jpk338 261
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,165 • Total comments across all topics: 279,904,540

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC