Tour tiki palace the Mai-Kai via Google Maps
The Mai-Kai Restaurant in Fort Lauderdale is one of the few remaining examples of the golden age of tiki. The Mai-Kai in Fort Lauderdale is one of the last remaining authentic Polynesian tiki restaurants from the genre's Golden Age in the 50s and 60s.
