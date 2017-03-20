They robbed a bank of $10 million. We...

They robbed a bank of $10 million. Weapon of choice: luxury homes.

Two Miami-Dade mortgage fraudsters pleaded guilty in federal court last week to being part of a swindle that cost a bank $10 million and stressed two South Florida condominiums as the 2007-08 recession hit. Miami Lakes' Michelle Cabrera, 48, and Hialeah's Pedro Melian, 39, each pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud affecting a financial institution.

