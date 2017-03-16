The Barnacle, used against parking scofflaws in Allentown, makes...
Remember The Barnacle? The large yellow device that started swallowing the windshields of parking scofflaws in Allentown in the fall. Well, it turns out the device, which clings to a vehicle's windshield with 750 pounds of force from commercial-grade suction cups, has also grabbed the attention of Hollywood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|sonicfilter
|1,506,538
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|cpeter1313
|313,533
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|3 hr
|zazz
|98,364
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|15 hr
|Wall specialist
|63,498
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Tue
|TRD
|71,272
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Tue
|Dudley
|8,058
|Muhammad Ali Jr questioned at Washington DC air...
|Mar 13
|The Wheeze of Trump
|91
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC