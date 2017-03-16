The Barnacle, used against parking sc...

The Barnacle, used against parking scofflaws in Allentown, makes...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Morning Call

Remember The Barnacle? The large yellow device that started swallowing the windshields of parking scofflaws in Allentown in the fall. Well, it turns out the device, which clings to a vehicle's windshield with 750 pounds of force from commercial-grade suction cups, has also grabbed the attention of Hollywood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min sonicfilter 1,506,538
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr cpeter1313 313,533
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 3 hr zazz 98,364
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 15 hr Wall specialist 63,498
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Tue TRD 71,272
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Tue Dudley 8,058
News Muhammad Ali Jr questioned at Washington DC air... Mar 13 The Wheeze of Trump 91
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,771 • Total comments across all topics: 279,593,784

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC