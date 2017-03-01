The American suburbs as we know them ...

The American suburbs as we know them are dying

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: News Times

People in the US suburbs are changing the way they shop, where they eat, and what they want in their homes. Malls are shutting down as e-commerce continues to take over, and the casual-dining chains that fed shoppers after a day of hoofing it through the mall are struggling to cope.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Right Wing 1,502,128
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 min BOOM 63,460
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 11 hr cpeter1313 313,402
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Sun Patriot AKA Bozo 8,038
News Name of 27-year-old found dead released (Feb '07) Fri Telephone Booth 112
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Mar 3 TRD 71,268
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) Mar 2 zazz 98,354
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Broward County was issued at March 06 at 3:14AM EST

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,788 • Total comments across all topics: 279,352,826

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC