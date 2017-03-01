The American suburbs as we know them are dying
People in the US suburbs are changing the way they shop, where they eat, and what they want in their homes. Malls are shutting down as e-commerce continues to take over, and the casual-dining chains that fed shoppers after a day of hoofing it through the mall are struggling to cope.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Right Wing
|1,502,128
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 min
|BOOM
|63,460
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|11 hr
|cpeter1313
|313,402
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Sun
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,038
|Name of 27-year-old found dead released (Feb '07)
|Fri
|Telephone Booth
|112
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Mar 3
|TRD
|71,268
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Mar 2
|zazz
|98,354
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC