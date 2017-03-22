The 14 Essential Restaurants in Hollywood, Florida
Nestled between Miami and Fort Lauderdale is a town that many people confuse with its more famous namesake in California. Most of Florida's Hollywood residents probably like it that way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,507,986
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|34 min
|silly rabbit
|313,638
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|10 hr
|Dudley
|8,065
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|23 hr
|Bbzzoo
|63,543
|Tenants turn up volume so Davie turns up heat
|Wed
|gdavis
|1
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Tue
|zazz
|98,366
|Looking for a pure boy Shih Tzu to breed with m... (May '12)
|Mar 20
|Loveshihtzus
|24
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC