TBC opens stores in Fla., Pa., S.C.
TBC Corp. has opened NTB Tire & Service Center locations in Pennsylvania and South Carolina and relocated a Tire Kingdom Service Center store in Florida. In Pennsylvania, TBC took over a closed nine-bay Monro Muffler location in Pittsburgh and converted it to its NTB Tire format.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tire Business.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Incognito4Ever
|1,502,958
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|Junket
|313,421
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|9 hr
|Make America great
|63,476
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|18 hr
|Into The Night
|8,044
|Fort Lauderdale mural opens doors for artist Fr... (Feb '08)
|Tue
|Pjfordjr
|11
|Law Offices of George Castrataro
|Mon
|Lively lady
|2
|Name of 27-year-old found dead released (Feb '07)
|Mar 3
|Telephone Booth
|112
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC