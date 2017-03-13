Survey Says Fort Lauderdale is Instag...

Survey Says Fort Lauderdale is Instagram's Drunkest Spring Break Destination

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Miami New Times

While you've been sitting at your stupid desk all week, thousands of sunburned Midwesterners have been bonging beer and Instagramming selfies at the beach for spring break. It's unfair, but you can't blame them for taking advantage of the weeklong rite of passage while they're young and their livers are still somewhat virginal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Your Supreme Leader 1,507,076
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr John-K 313,541
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 11 hr Moisty Dayenne 63,517
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) Thu zazz 98,364
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Mar 14 TRD 71,272
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Mar 14 Dudley 8,058
News Muhammad Ali Jr questioned at Washington DC air... Mar 13 The Wheeze of Trump 91
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,709 • Total comments across all topics: 279,630,147

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC