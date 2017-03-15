Subtle comments affect witness IDs, FAU study shows

Police line-ups, often supervised by a detective, are a staple of crime dramas and reality television. But what effect do they have on the memories of victims, who are often nervous and emotional as they try to identify their assailant? A new study by Florida Atlantic University professors, published in the journal Memory and Cognition, examines how subtle statements can influence witnesses' memories and possibly contaminate their testimonies.

