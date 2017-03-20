STEM offers innovative way of learning
Students at Brauser Maimonides Academy in Fort Lauderdale have been given the opportunity to take on hands-on activities through its Philip Esformes STEM program. STEM education is a movement that is intended to help teachers and their students understand how the academic disciplines of science, technology, engineering and mathematics impact their world and prepare them for the workforce of tomorrow.
