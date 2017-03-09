Steel executive buys Fort Lauderdale mansion for $9M
Kurt J. Langsenkamp, the president of Canada-based Canam Steel Corp., and wife Elizabeth L. Langsenkamp paid $9.08 million for a waterfront mansion in Fort Lauderdale.
