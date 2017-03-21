Spirit A321 at New York on Mar 20th 2...

Spirit A321 at New York on Mar 20th 2017, odour on board

A Spirit Airlines Airbus A321-200, registration N668NK performing flight NK-779 from New York La Guardia,NY to Fort Lauderdale,FL , was climbing out of La Guardia when the crew reported an odour on board, stopped the climb at 12,000 feet and decided to divert to Newark,NJ for a safe landing about 14 minutes after departure.

