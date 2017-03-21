Spirit A321 at New York on Mar 20th 2017, odour on board

Last Update: Tuesday, Mar 21st 2017 21:42Z 20313 Articles available Events from Jun 19th 1999 to Mar 21st 2017 Version 1.03 prepares for iOS9.3.3 and iOS10 and permits full offline reading, tracking of already read articles, introduces colour coding and includes some minor app improvements. A Spirit Airlines Airbus A321-200, registration N668NK performing flight NK-779 from New York La Guardia,NY to Fort Lauderdale,FL , was climbing out of La Guardia when the crew reported an odour on board, stopped the climb at 12,000 feet and decided to divert to Newark,NJ for a safe landing about 14 minutes after departure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AVHerald.