Spending spring break on the beach is a decades-old tradition
In addition to the traffic, weather and safety issues associated with Spring Break, there is a long history of the tradition. The parties, the drinking and the days at the beach: spring break for many at South Padre Island.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|VetnorsGate
|1,506,371
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|5 hr
|ThomasA
|313,492
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|7 hr
|TRD
|71,272
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|11 hr
|zazz
|98,362
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|17 hr
|Phony data
|63,497
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|19 hr
|Dudley
|8,058
|Muhammad Ali Jr questioned at Washington DC air...
|Mon
|The Wheeze of Trump
|91
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC