South Florida Cat Site Sues Deadmau5 in War Over "Meownington" Name
In 2013, while looking for cat-themed products, Fort Lauderdale resident Emma Bassiri realized there was no one-stop shop where cat lovers like her could buy clothes, jewelry, handbags, socks and other accessories. Bassiri, a Toronto native who's now 25, was happily peddling cat-themed leotards, earrings, and headbands from the site when, late last year, EDM star Deadmau5 petitioned to cancel her trademark for Meowingtons.
