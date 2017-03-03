Slow going on Broward school repairs as program costs rise
Costs are skyrocketing for the Broward County school district's promised school bond repairs, and there's little finished work to show for it. So far, it appears taxpayers could be stuck paying $250 million more than expected, and at least two district committees are trying to understand why.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|ritedownthemiddle
|1,500,951
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|32 min
|Ize Found
|71,418
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,446
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|4 hr
|nanny and the pro...
|313,399
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|11 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,034
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Thu
|zazz
|98,354
|Employee stole $1M from Fort Lauderdale insurer...
|Mar 1
|The Questioner
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC