Shots in 1994 Fort Lauderdale death started mercy killing crusade
In 1985, Roswell Gilbert, a retired engineer, killed his wife, Emily, as she lay on the couch in their Fort Lauderdale condominium. Gilbert saw his gun as the best way to remedy her suffering.
