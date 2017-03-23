Senate OKs school religious expressio...

Senate OKs school religious expression bill

Students, their parents and school employees would be guaranteed wider rights to publicly pray and express their religious beliefs in public schools under a far-reaching bill approved Thursday by the Florida Senate . Backers of the legislation, including Senate President Joe Negron , contend that the measure is needed because schools have unnecessarily clamped down on free speech rights, including prohibiting students from wearing crosses as jewelry, or chiding students who want to include religious figures in their academic work.

