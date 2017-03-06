Scott, Corcoran take shots at each ot...

Scott, Corcoran take shots at each other as Legislature convenes

17 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

The annual session of the Florida Legislature began Tuesday with the contrasting visions of Gov. Rick Scott and House Speaker Richard Corcoran on display in a preview of what could be a tense spring in the Capitol. In his annual State of the State address to a joint session of the Legislature, Scott defended Enterprise Florida and Visit Florida, two agencies in Corcoran's cross hairs.

