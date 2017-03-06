Scott, Corcoran take shots at each other as Legislature convenes
The annual session of the Florida Legislature began Tuesday with the contrasting visions of Gov. Rick Scott and House Speaker Richard Corcoran on display in a preview of what could be a tense spring in the Capitol. In his annual State of the State address to a joint session of the Legislature, Scott defended Enterprise Florida and Visit Florida, two agencies in Corcoran's cross hairs.
