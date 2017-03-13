Remote Controlled Workboats

20 hrs ago Read more: Marine News

Working together with Sea Machines, Tuco Marine Group can now provide the ProZero series, delivered with a system that makes the vessels autonomous and remote controlled. The system can be embedded into a wide variety of boats in the ProZero series, making them self-piloting, increasing productivity and keeping personnel safe from potential harm.

