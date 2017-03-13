Prosecutors: death decision months aw...

Prosecutors: death decision months away in airport shooting

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

In this Jan. 30, 2017, file photo, Esteban Santiago, center, is led from the Broward County jail for an arraignment in federal court in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Prosecutors and defense attorneys for Santiago said at a hearing Wednesday, March 15, 2017, the death penalty decision process has just begun.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Truth 1,506,455
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 5 hr John-K 313,527
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 11 hr Wall specialist 63,498
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Tue TRD 71,272
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) Tue zazz 98,362
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Tue Dudley 8,058
News Muhammad Ali Jr questioned at Washington DC air... Mar 13 The Wheeze of Trump 91
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Ireland
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,911 • Total comments across all topics: 279,589,243

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC