Proper Sandwich Fine Meats & Provisions Headed to Fort Lauderdale's FATVillage
The name for the group's eleventh concept is reference to Falsetto's sandwich shop ideal: an establishment that will offer a true artisan-crafted sandwich. Construction is expected to begin this summer, with a late winter launch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|mdbuilder
|1,507,726
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|41 min
|Seer
|8,064
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|43 min
|Bbzzoo
|63,543
|Tenants turn up volume so Davie turns up heat
|4 hr
|gdavis
|1
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Tue
|ThomasA
|313,615
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Tue
|zazz
|98,366
|Looking for a pure boy Shih Tzu to breed with m... (May '12)
|Mon
|Loveshihtzus
|24
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC