Post endorsements: In Lake Worth, Polizzi, Hardy
The Lake Worth Casino ballroom on Thursday will be the site of "Destination Lake Worth," a two-hour meeting for developers, commercial Realtors and business owners to discuss development opportunities in the city. For the District 2 seat, three-term incumbent Christopher McVoy is opposed by Omari Jamal-Hatchett Hardy and William Joseph.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|54 min
|Hero
|1,503,738
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|10 hr
|Get A Clue
|8,051
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|19 hr
|Black mom
|63,481
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Wed
|zazz
|98,355
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Wed
|Junket
|313,421
|Fort Lauderdale mural opens doors for artist Fr... (Feb '08)
|Mar 7
|Pjfordjr
|11
|Law Offices of George Castrataro
|Mar 6
|Lively lady
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC