Plastic bag ban: Let's not get carrie...

Plastic bag ban: Let's not get carried away | Editorial

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Plastic bags are everywhere in our lives. We grab one in the morning to pack our lunch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min No Surprize 1,508,692
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr mdbuilder 63,547
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr silly rabbit 313,657
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 8 hr Cute 71,272
the outlaws motorcycle gang in south Florida is... (Feb '11) 15 hr jpk338 261
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 20 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 8,066
News Tenants turn up volume so Davie turns up heat Mar 22 gdavis 1
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Broward County was issued at March 25 at 4:15AM EDT

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,346 • Total comments across all topics: 279,810,664

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC