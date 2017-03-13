Plantation revokes restrictions on ci...

Plantation revokes restrictions on city's sole pet store

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

The Plantation Council has revoked a law aimed at cracking down on puppy mills for the only store in town that sells dogs. And it could be the beginning of loosened restrictions for others, too.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 10 min RoxLo 1,506,359
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Wall specialist 63,498
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 3 hr Faith Michigan 313,505
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Tue TRD 71,272
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) Tue zazz 98,362
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Tue Dudley 8,058
News Muhammad Ali Jr questioned at Washington DC air... Mar 13 The Wheeze of Trump 91
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,631 • Total comments across all topics: 279,580,144

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC