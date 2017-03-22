Pci SSC Members: Vote for Netsurion a...

Pci SSC Members: Vote for Netsurion and EventTracker's John Christly for Board of Advisors

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. and COLUMBIA, Md., March 22, 2017 -- Netsurion and EventTracker today announced that John Christly, Global CISO and an information security industry veteran, is running for the PCI Security Standards Council Board of Advisors.

