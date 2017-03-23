One person dead after train crashes i...

One person dead after train crashes into car in Oakland Park

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Miami Herald

One person is dead after a northbound Amtrak train hit a car on the northbound railroad tracks at Oakland Park Boulevard Friday afternoon. The crash happened just west of Interstate 95 off-ramp around 1:10 p.m, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Henry 1,508,934
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr mdbuilder 63,559
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 5 hr John-K 313,659
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 17 hr doG mnaDed lyHo p... 71,273
the outlaws motorcycle gang in south Florida is... (Feb '11) Fri jpk338 261
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Fri Patriot AKA Bozo 8,066
News Tenants turn up volume so Davie turns up heat Mar 22 gdavis 1
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Broward County was issued at March 26 at 3:49AM EDT

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,849 • Total comments across all topics: 279,833,355

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC