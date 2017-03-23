One person dead after train crashes into car in Oakland Park
One person is dead after a northbound Amtrak train hit a car on the northbound railroad tracks at Oakland Park Boulevard Friday afternoon. The crash happened just west of Interstate 95 off-ramp around 1:10 p.m, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.
