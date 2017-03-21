Odfjell Inks LOI for Additional Chemical Tankers
Odfjell SE said it has signed a letter of intent for two additional chemical tankers to be built by Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. in China. The capital commitments will be about $116 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|sonicfilter
|1,507,602
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|10 hr
|Hand-Out Farmers
|63,542
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|12 hr
|Dudley
|8,063
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|21 hr
|ThomasA
|313,615
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|21 hr
|zazz
|98,366
|Looking for a pure boy Shih Tzu to breed with m... (May '12)
|Mon
|Loveshihtzus
|24
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Mar 18
|TRD
|71,271
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC